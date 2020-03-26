Ganjam Lock Down

Berhampur: All the roads to Berhampur and Ganjam have been sealed by the police and district administration.

The coronavirus lock down is being strictly enforced by the district administration.

Circles have been drawn in front of stores so that people maintain social distance.

The people have been instructed to wait until one person has paid and then to proceed to the counter.

The district collector has made it clear that all shopkeepers should help in maintaining social distance and clearly demarcate by way of circles the distance between 2 customers.

Otherwise, necessary action shall be taken against the shopkeepers.

A medicine shop in Berhampur has been sealed by the district administration for not telling customers to maintain social distance.

 

