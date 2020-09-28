Plus 3 Cut Off Marks For Various Degree Colleges In Odisha Released, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The cut off marks for admission into +3 degree course in different Colleges of the State for the academic year 2020-21 have been released today.

BJB College in Bhubaneswar tops the list in various Science Hons courses: Mathematics 95.2 per cent, Physics 95 per cent and Chemistry 94.6 per cent.

This year 2, 27,396 students had registered their names for admission against 2,49,790 seats in 1029 Colleges of the Odisha.

Students can deposit their fees till 11.45 pm of October 1, 2020 on the online platform. The second cut off will be released on October 8. Later, different guidelines will be sent to different Colleges for spot admission.

This year cut off list for 1,39,025 seats of Arts, 42,234 of physical science, 26,610 of Biological Science, 31,139 of Commerce, 1666 of Self Finance and 9116 seats for Sanskrit will be released.