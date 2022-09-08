petrol diesel price in bhubaneswar today
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Petrol and diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar, Check updated rates here

By Sunita 0

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in Odisha’s temple city Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.63 and Rs 95.18, respectively.

While on Sunday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 103.01 and the diesel was at Rs 94.58, respectively.

The fuel rates in various cities of the state have also seen marginal changes. The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased and are recorded at Rs 103.28 and Rs 94.82, respectively. In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 109.20 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.56 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in major cities of India has been recorded at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

