Parbati Giri mega lift irrigation project gets approval from cabinet

Banki: Parbati Giri mega lift irrigation project planned in Banki of Cuttack district which has a budget of Rs 334 crores was approved by the cabinet. The residents of Banki and Barang have expressed their gratitude towards the chief minister.

President of BJD in Cuttack district Debashish Samantaray, MLA of Banki, Devi Ranjan Tripathy, as well as other members of BJD in Banki thanked Naveen Patnaik in a press conference organised at Cuttack circuit house.

Thanks to this mega lift irrigation project, nine thousand hectors of farmlnd in Banki and Barang area will get easy access to irrigation.