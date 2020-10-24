PAN card can be easily removed through mobile number; Know how

Now, making PAN card has become easier than before. Citizens can apply for a new PAN card within a few minutes from sitting at home. Citizens get instant PAN facility online. All you need is a valid Aadhaar card and a mobile number registered with it. Applicants are issued an electronic PAN for free.

If you fulfill these two conditions then you can also get instant instant PAN card. For this, the process of Aadhaar number based e-KYC is followed. The special thing is that Instant PAN cards are just as valid as hard copy PAN cards. There is an option to release it immediately on the income tax department website.

How to get PAN through mobile number: