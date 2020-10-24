PAN card can be easily removed through mobile number; Know how
Now, making PAN card has become easier than before. Citizens can apply for a new PAN card within a few minutes from sitting at home. Citizens get instant PAN facility online. All you need is a valid Aadhaar card and a mobile number registered with it. Applicants are issued an electronic PAN for free.
If you fulfill these two conditions then you can also get instant instant PAN card. For this, the process of Aadhaar number based e-KYC is followed. The special thing is that Instant PAN cards are just as valid as hard copy PAN cards. There is an option to release it immediately on the income tax department website.
How to get PAN through mobile number:
- First of all visit this link of income tax website at https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home.
- Now go to the Quick Links on the left.
- Now click on Get New PAN.
- A new interface will open in front of you.
- Enter Aadhaar number and Captcha code.
- Click on Generate Aadhaar OTP.
- Enter the OTP number received on the registered number.
- Validate Aadhaar details.
- Acknowledgment number will be generated, note it to know PAN states and keep it with you.
- If your e-mail ID is registered with Aadhaar, download the e-PAN by visiting it, or submit the Aadhaar number on ‘Check Status / Download PAN’ and download the PAN in PDF format.