ONGC Recruitment 2021: Online application for 312 vacant posts begins, check details

Online applications have been invited by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) from the eligible and desirous candidates for the post of Graduate Trainees (GTs) in Engineering and Geo-Sciences through GATE 2021 score.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.

ONGC Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important dates of ONGC Recruitment 2021

Last date for online application: October 12, 2021.

Name and number posts:

Total Posts: 312

AEE (Cementing Mechanical): 6 posts

AEE (Cementing Petroleum): 1 post

AEE (Civil): 18 posts

Materials Management Officer: 12 posts

Programming Officer: 5 posts

Transport Officer: 7 posts

AEE (Drilling Mechanical): 28 posts

Chemist: 15 posts

Geologist: 19 posts

Geophysicist (Surface): 24 posts

Geophysicist (Wells): 12 posts

AEE (Mechanical): 39 posts

AEE (Electronics): 5 posts

AEE (Instrumentation): 32 posts

AEE (Mechanical): 31 posts

AEE (Production Mechanical): 21 posts

AEE (Industrial Engineering): 3 posts

AEE (Production Chemical): 16 posts

AEE (Production Petroleum): 12 posts

AEE (Reservoir): 7 posts

ONGC Recruitment 2021 age limit

The age of the candidates of the Unreserved and EWS category is 30 years while for the post of AEE (Drilling and cementing) the upper age limit is 28 years.

The age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) is 33 while for the post of AEE( Drilling and cementing) is 31 years. Similarly, the age limit for SC/ST candidates is 35 years and for the AEE ( Drilling and cementing) is 33 years, respectively.

Registration Fee for ONGC Recruitment 2021

Candidates coming under General/EWS/OBC will have to pay Rs 300 while others can apply free of cost.

How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2021