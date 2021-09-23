ONGC Recruitment 2021: Online application for 312 vacant posts begins, check details
Online applications have been invited by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) from the eligible and desirous candidates for the post of Graduate Trainees (GTs) in Engineering and Geo-Sciences through GATE 2021 score.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.
ONGC Recruitment 2021 vacancy details
Important dates of ONGC Recruitment 2021
- Last date for online application: October 12, 2021.
Name and number posts:
- Total Posts: 312
- AEE (Cementing Mechanical): 6 posts
- AEE (Cementing Petroleum): 1 post
- AEE (Civil): 18 posts
- Materials Management Officer: 12 posts
- Programming Officer: 5 posts
- Transport Officer: 7 posts
- AEE (Drilling Mechanical): 28 posts
- Chemist: 15 posts
- Geologist: 19 posts
- Geophysicist (Surface): 24 posts
- Geophysicist (Wells): 12 posts
- AEE (Mechanical): 39 posts
- AEE (Electronics): 5 posts
- AEE (Instrumentation): 32 posts
- AEE (Mechanical): 31 posts
- AEE (Production Mechanical): 21 posts
- AEE (Industrial Engineering): 3 posts
- AEE (Production Chemical): 16 posts
- AEE (Production Petroleum): 12 posts
- AEE (Reservoir): 7 posts
ONGC Recruitment 2021 age limit
- The age of the candidates of the Unreserved and EWS category is 30 years while for the post of AEE (Drilling and cementing) the upper age limit is 28 years.
- The age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) is 33 while for the post of AEE( Drilling and cementing) is 31 years. Similarly, the age limit for SC/ST candidates is 35 years and for the AEE ( Drilling and cementing) is 33 years, respectively.
Registration Fee for ONGC Recruitment 2021
- Candidates coming under General/EWS/OBC will have to pay Rs 300 while others can apply free of cost.
How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2021
- You can apply online on the official website of ONGC (link given below)