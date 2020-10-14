Truck accident in bhubaneswar

One Critical As Truck Rams Into Another On CRP Flyover In Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: One person was critically injured on Wednesday after a truck rammed into another on CRP flyover on national highway 16 in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, a goods-laden truck hit another truck loaded with heavy iron bars on the flyover near CRP square in the city.

Sources said that the speeding truck lost control and banged into the rear end of the other truck suffering heavy damages.

According to reports, one person was injured during the mishap and the rescue operation is underway while filling of the report.

