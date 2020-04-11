90 year Old Woman killed in elephant attack in Odisha’s Balangir

Balangir: A 90-year-old woman has been killed in elephant attack in Balangir district of Odisha. The tusker trampled the woman when she was sleeping in her home at Buromal in Hanupali village under Khaprokhol block of the district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Belamati Bariha.

According to reports, an elephant strayed into the village last night and destroyed a house. It also consumed paddy and other food items in the house. Later it trampled the old woman when she was sleeping.

The victim was later rushed to the community health centre in Khaprakhol in critical condition but she could not survive.

After getting information Khaprakhol Forest Department officials and Police reached the spot. Investigation is underway in this matter.

