Odisha: Youth Carries Snake To Hospital After Being Bitten

By Atmaja Mohanty
snake bite youth in odisha

Nabarangpur: A youth has been bitten by a king cobra in Umerkote block under Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

The youth has been identified as Sudhanshu Sil of Chotaguda village under Jharigaan panchayat in Umerkote.

According to reports, Sudhanshu was working in a field when the snake bit him. The snake was slithering away from him when he caught hold of it.

Thereafter, he rushed to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Umerkote carrying the snake along with him on a bike.

The hospital authorities were frightened initially when they saw the snake, however they treated him with immediate medical assistance.

Sudhanshu is out of danger after the treatment, said sources.

