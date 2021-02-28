Odisha: Woman, Home Guard Arrested For Forcing Minor Girl To Get Involved In Illicit Activity

Sambalpur: A woman was arrested along with a home guard for allegedly forcing a minor girl to do illicit activity at Jyotipada village under Kuchinda police limits of Sambalpur district.

A woman of Jyotipada village had reportedly kept a minor girl in her house and was forcing her to indulge in illicit activities. However, the girl somehow escaped from her captivity and was seen crying for help at the local bus stand.

A man, who noticed the girl crying, informed the Child helpline members who rescued her. After questioning about the reason behind her crying they came to know that her lover disowned her after impregnating her.

Taking the advantage of the girl’s loneliness and pathetic situation, the accused lady took the girl to her house and kept her in a locked room where she tortured her and forced her to do illicit activity.

The minor girl also claimed that a home guard posted at Kuchinda Police Station assaulted her sexually.

Police arrested the accused persons and sent the minor girl to the Sambalpur Hospital for a medical checkup.

Cops also have launched a manhunt to arrest the girl’s boyfriend, who is on the run.