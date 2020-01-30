Odisha: Two cops suspended for dereliction of duty #Watch

Bhubaneswar: Two police officers in Odisha were placed under suspension for indiscipline and dereliction of duties, the police said on Thursday.

Inspector-in-charge of Kankadahad police station in Dhenkanal district, Pramod Kumar Lenka, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect for gross misconduct and indiscipline.

Arakhita Sethi, the sub-inspector of Angul police station, has also been suspended over dereliction of duty.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay suspended Lenka for allegedly not registering a case of a woman who was assaulted severely.

“DGP Odisha has placed Inspector Pramod Kumar Lenka, IIC Kankadahad P.S of Dhenkanal district, under suspension with immediate effect for gross misconduct and indiscipline,” tweeted Odisha Police.

During the period of suspension, Lenka will remain under the disciplinary control of Inspector General of Police (IGP) of north central region in Talcher.

On the other hand, Angul Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagmohan Meena suspended Sethi for allegedly framing weak charges against an accused and failing to submit a probe report before the court.

Angul police had forwarded one Bapi alias Satyajit Pradhan (33) to court after seizing three guns and nine live bullets from him. However, the accused obtained bail as the police did not submit evidence in support of the allegation, said police sources.

