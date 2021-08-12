Odisha to witness heavy rainfall till August 18: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The entire state of Odisha is likely to witness heavy rainfall till August 18, informed the regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 12.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 13.08.2021)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Malkangiri and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Nabarangpur and Koraput. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Cuttack, Khurda and Rayagada.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 14.08.2021)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 16.08.2021)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri and Koraput. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and Koraput.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 17.08.2021)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Angul, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 18.08.2021)

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput.