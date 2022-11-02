Odisha: Strict enforcement of traffic rules in Nov and Dec, STA Addl. Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: A strict traffic enforcement drive will be carried out across Odisha in November and December said reports.

According to reports, the Additional Commissioner of the State Transport Authority (STA) has said that this will be done to put a check on the ever-rising road accidents in the state.

Since November to February is basically a time of merry-making and parties there is almost a 30 percent rise in road accidents. Cases of rash driving also increase considerably.

Hence, stricter checks and restrictions will be enforced during these months, the Additional Commissioner of STA added.

It is however noteworthy that, strict enforcement of traffic rules in Odisha had been started since October, 2022.

The following will be considered major offences such as:

Driving at high speed or rash driving (Exceeding Speed Limits).

Not wearing a helmet while driving two wheeler.

Using mobile while driving.

Any violation of traffic rules.

The driving license of any person not adhering to the rules shall be suspended for a span of three months. A heavy fine shall also be levied on such persons.

It is noteworthy that keeping in view the rise in road accidents, the Supreme Court has directed the State Governments to enforce strict traffic checking.

Odisha State Road Transport Corporation has ordered all the district level transport corporations to enforce strict checking of traffic violations.