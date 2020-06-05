Bhubaneswar: COVID19 claimed the life of yet another person in the State. Total death toll in Odisha has reached eight (8) informed the official website of Health and Family Welfare Department on today.

According to the information provided by the government Health Department, the deceased is a 63-yr-old male from Khurda district. He was a chronic patient of diabetes and other underlying comorbidities.

“Regret to inform that a 63-year-old male patient of Khordha district who had tested positive for Covid, passed away while under treatment in hospital. He was a chronic patient of diabetes and other underlying comorbidities,” tweeted the Health department.

With the detection of the 130 fresh cases today, the number of positive cases in the State crossed the 2600 mark. Till now, 2608 people have been tested positive for COVID19 in Odisha.