odisha covid cases
File Photo

Odisha Reports 583 Covid Positive Cases Today

By WCE 2 108 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 583 fresh covid-19 cases on Friday including 126 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 340 are quarantine cases while the rest 243 are local contacts. Currently, there are 4407 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 77 positive cases and  Sundargarh recorded 137 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District:

1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Balangir: 36
6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 14
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Gajapati: 6
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jagatsinghpur: 3
12. Jajpur: 7
13. Jharsuguda: 7
14. Kalahandi: 39
15. Kandhamal: 14
16. Kendrapada: 1
17. Keonjhar: 11
18. Khurda: 77
19. Koraput: 2
20. Mayurbhanj: 40
21. Nawarangpur: 23
22. Nayagarh: 17

23. Nuapada: 38
24. Puri: 1
25. Rayagada: 9
26. Sambalpur: 22
27. Sonepur: 17
28. Sundargarh: 137
29. State Pool: 17

You might also like
State

Odisha State Cabinet Meeting Scheduled To Be Held Today

State

Incessant Rain In Odisha, Baitarani And Jalaka Flowing Above Danger Level

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Visit Mayurbhanj After 3 Years

State

1 Dead, 1 Critical In Road Accident In Rayagada Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.