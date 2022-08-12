Odisha Reports 583 Covid Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 583 fresh covid-19 cases on Friday including 126 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 340 are quarantine cases while the rest 243 are local contacts. Currently, there are 4407 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 77 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 137 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 36

6. Boudh: 5

7. Cuttack: 14

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 3

12. Jajpur: 7

13. Jharsuguda: 7

14. Kalahandi: 39

15. Kandhamal: 14

16. Kendrapada: 1

17. Keonjhar: 11

18. Khurda: 77

19. Koraput: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 40

21. Nawarangpur: 23

22. Nayagarh: 17

23. Nuapada: 38

24. Puri: 1

25. Rayagada: 9

26. Sambalpur: 22

27. Sonepur: 17

28. Sundargarh: 137

29. State Pool: 17