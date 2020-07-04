Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 495 new COVID19 positive cases including highest number of 140 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 495 cases have been reported today out of which 140 are local cases while the rest 355 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

Here are the details

1. Angul: 24

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Cuttack: 13

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Gajapati: 7

8. Ganjam: 216

9. Jagatsinghpur: 12

10. Jajpur: 1

11. Jharsuguda: 8

12. Kandhamal: 8

13. Kendrapara: 11

14. Keonjhar: 5

15. Khordha: 50

16. Koraput: 5

17. Malkangiri: 5

18. Mayurbhanj: 28

19. Nabarangpur: 11

20. Nayagarh: 1

21. Puri: 18

22. Sambalpur: 6

23. Sonepur: 2

24. Sundergarh: 36

Here are the details of COVID cases of Odisha so far:

New Recoveries: 203

Cumulative Tested: 287090

Positive: 8601

Recovered: 5705

Active Cases: 2853