Odisha reports 495 new COVID positive cases including highest number of 140 local contacts

Odisha reports 495 new COVID positive cases including highest number of 140 local contacts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 495 new COVID19 positive cases including highest number of 140 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 495 cases have been reported today out of which 140 are local cases while the rest 355 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

Here are the details

1. Angul: 24

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Cuttack: 13

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Gajapati: 7

8. Ganjam: 216

9. Jagatsinghpur: 12

10. Jajpur: 1

11. Jharsuguda: 8

12. Kandhamal: 8

13. Kendrapara: 11

14. Keonjhar: 5

15. Khordha: 50

16. Koraput: 5

17. Malkangiri: 5

18. Mayurbhanj: 28

19. Nabarangpur: 11

20. Nayagarh: 1

21. Puri: 18

22. Sambalpur: 6

23. Sonepur: 2

24. Sundergarh: 36

Here are the details of COVID cases of Odisha so far:

New Recoveries: 203

Cumulative Tested: 287090

Positive: 8601

Recovered: 5705

Active Cases: 2853

You might also like
State

Odisha reports another COVID death; sixth in a single day

State

Odisha reports highest single-day COVID19 deaths; toll stands at 34

State

Odisha: VSSUT closed as staff tests positive for COVID19

State

Youth Jumps Into Mahanadi River In Odisha’s Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.