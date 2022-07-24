Odisha Reports 1011 Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday continues to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 1011 positives including 130 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Of which 0-18 years: 130

In quarantine: 591

Local contacts: 420

Out of the total cases, 591 are quarantine cases while the rest 420 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7440 active cases in the State.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 29 districts and the State Pool:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 15

3. Bargarh: 18

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 25

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 81

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 1

12. Jagatsinghpur: 9

13. Jajpur: 22

14. Jharsuguda: 11

15. Kalahandi: 33

16. Kandhamal: 12

17. Kendrapada: 15

18. Keonjhar: 12

19. Khurda: 239

20. Koraput: 5

21. Mayurbhanj: 71

22. Nawarangpur: 9

23. Nayagarh: 32

24. Nuapada: 8

25. Puri: 13

26. Rayagada: 5

27. Sambalpur: 105

28. Sonepur: 18

29. Sundargarh: 180

30. State Pool: 42