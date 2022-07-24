Odisha Reports 1011 Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours
Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday continues to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 1011 positives including 130 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Of which 0-18 years: 130
In quarantine: 591
Local contacts: 420
Out of the total cases, 591 are quarantine cases while the rest 420 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7440 active cases in the State.
Details of the number of Covid cases from 29 districts and the State Pool:
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 15
3. Bargarh: 18
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 25
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 81
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 5
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 9
13. Jajpur: 22
14. Jharsuguda: 11
15. Kalahandi: 33
16. Kandhamal: 12
17. Kendrapada: 15
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 239
20. Koraput: 5
21. Mayurbhanj: 71
22. Nawarangpur: 9
23. Nayagarh: 32
24. Nuapada: 8
25. Puri: 13
26. Rayagada: 5
27. Sambalpur: 105
28. Sonepur: 18
29. Sundargarh: 180
30. State Pool: 42