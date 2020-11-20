rengali tehsil office set on fire
Rengali Tehsil Office

Odisha; Rengali Tehsil Office Set On Fire By Miscreant

By WCE 2

Sambalpur: A miscreant has allegedly burnt down the tehsil office in Rengali block of Sambalpur district in Odisha.

According to reports, a miscreant stormed into the office and before anyone could react he had set the office on fire.

Documents and Papers Burnt Down In The Fire

The reason for this act is yet to be ascertained. Papers and important documents of the tehsil office were reduced to ashes within seconds.

The fire department has been pressed into action and they are trying their best to douse the flames.

Employees of the tehsil office detained the miscreant and handed him over to the police. The police is interrogating the person to find out the reason behind the act.

You might also like
State

Cash Bag Snatched From A Woman In Broad Day Light In Odisha’s Koraput

State

Odisha CM Naveen Wishes People On The Occasion Of Chhath Puja

State

COVID Death Toll In Odisha Breaches 1600 Mark

State

757 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,12,545

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.