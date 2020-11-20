Sambalpur: A miscreant has allegedly burnt down the tehsil office in Rengali block of Sambalpur district in Odisha.

According to reports, a miscreant stormed into the office and before anyone could react he had set the office on fire.

The reason for this act is yet to be ascertained. Papers and important documents of the tehsil office were reduced to ashes within seconds.

The fire department has been pressed into action and they are trying their best to douse the flames.

Employees of the tehsil office detained the miscreant and handed him over to the police. The police is interrogating the person to find out the reason behind the act.