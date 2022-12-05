Odisha: Padampur records 8.5 % polling by 9am

Padampur: A voter turnout of 8.5 percent was recorded in the by-election for Padampur assembly seat by 9 am on Monday.

Chief electoral officer (CEO) SK Lohani informed, “till now 8.5 percent of voting was recorded for Padampur assembly seat.”

The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm, a total of 2, 57,474 voters out of which 1,29,497 are male voters and 1,27,565 are female voters and will exercise their franchise at 319 booths. Of which, six are pink booths and 15 are model booths.

Out of which 79 are sensitive booths, webcasting will be held at 120 booth, CCTV has been installed in 66 booths, 15 model booths and 6 pink booths. A total of 1,276 polling officers and employees have been appointed for today’s voting.

It is pertinent to mention that the Padampur assembly seat had fallen vacant on October 3, 2022, due to the untimely demise of Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha. BJD candidate Barsha is daughter of Bijay Bariha.