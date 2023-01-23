Odisha: Man charred to death as car catches fire after ramming into tree

Sambalpur: In an unfortunate incident, a man was charred to death after the car in which he was travelling in along with three others caught fire after ramming into a tree near Karlakhaman under Gobindpur police limits of Sambalpur district today.

According to reports, four persons had gone to Simdega in Ranchi to attend a ring ceremony. However, the driver of the SUV lost control over the wheels of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree while they were returning after the program.

The vehicle caught fire all of a sudden soon after the accident. While three persons could manage to come out of the vehicle, one person could not; following which he was charred to death on the spot.

Some passersby rushed the three other persons to the nearest hospital for treatment as they sustained burn injuries due to the mishap.