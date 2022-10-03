Odisha Investors’ Meet to be held in Hyderabad on October 17

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will organise the next ‘Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad on October 17. The event will be held with the support of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI)..

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to attend the event and hold one-to-one talk with business leaders. Besides, he will address a gathering of top industrialists, investors, business leaders and entrepreneurs at Hotel Taj krishna on October 17.

Hyderabad will be the fifth venue where the State government is going organise the ‘Odisha Investors’ Meet. Earlier, the business meets were held at Dubai, Delhi, Mumabai and Bengaluru.

It is to be noted here that the third edition of the Make-in-Odisha Conclave, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar between November 30 and December 4. The first and second editions of the marquee business conclave were held in 2016 and 2018.

