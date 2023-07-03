Odisha: Intoxicated youth creates high drama in Mahanadi; Rescued after 4 hours

Cuttack: A youth created high drama in the influence of alcohol in the middle of Mahanadi River in Banki area of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

The youth has been identified as Chandan Behera from Ramchandrapur village.

According to sources, Chandan went to the middle of Mahanadi River from Sunadei ghat at around 11 pm yesterday and had threatened to end his life. Two others from the village also went behind him. As the current of the river was high, the trio found it difficult to reach the river bank.

After receiving information, Odisha Fire Services Department team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The team safely rescued the old man, they had a tough time to spot the youth as he hid near some bushy areas for long time. However, he was subsequently rescued after an intense operation that lasted for nearly four hours. He was later sent to the hospital for treatment.