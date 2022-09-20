six gates open in hirakud

Odisha: High probability of heavy rainfall, 6 sluice gates open in Hirakaud

Sambalpur: Due to the high probability of heavy rainfall, six sluice gates have been opened in the Hirakud reservoir. Yesterday, on September 19, four gates were opened initially. Two more sluice gates were opened later on.

As of now, water is being discharged through a total of six sluice gates.

As per the latest reports, the water level in Hirakud was 619 feet. 73,311 cusec water is entering the Hirakud reservoir every second.On the other hand, 1,39,840 cusec water is being discharged from the reservoir every second.

According to the officials at Hirakud, there is no danger of any sort to the lower catchment of the dam when six of the sluice gates are opened.

However, a warning has been issued for people to not enter into the Mahanadi.

Since there is a very high possibility of heavy rainfall in the state in the near future, the decision was taken to open the sluice gates in the dam.

