Odisha: HC awards 10 lakh compensation to father for son’s death

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has ordered compensation for the death of a boy who succumbed after receiving injuries while playing cricket in 2011.

The Orrisa High Court gave this decision in Jalandar Jena vs. Union of India where the father had filed a suit against the school for negligence leading to the death of his son. The Petitioner’s contention was that there was contributor negligence on part of the school leading to death of the child.

The brief facts of the case is that Jayaram Jena was a student of Class-XII (Science) in a private school in Konark and he was a boarder of school hostel. He was playing cricket along with some of his classmates in the playground on 2 October, 2011 at about 5.00 P.M.

The accident occurred when one student named Sriram Pidikaka was batting and Jayram was standing in front of the batsman as a fielder. While batting a ball, the bat slipped from the hand of the batsman and hit to the mouth of Jayaram Jena.

He was rushed to the school dispensary, given first aid and later rushed to a hospital in Bhubaneswar and admitted to the ICU. It is noteworthy that even after the best efforts of the hospital, the boy breathed his last on 3 Novemnber, 2011.

The Orissa High Court in the Case was convinced that there was contributory negligence on part of the school leading to loss of the young life. Under these circumstances, the Court ordered that the opposite parties, jointly and severally, shall pay compensation of Rs. 10 Lakh to the petitioner (father of the deceased).