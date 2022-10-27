Odisha: Hanging body spotted in busy street in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a hanging body has been spotted in a busy street in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Unit-9 area near Mangala temple in Bhubaneswar. The deceased has been identified as Manoranjan Das (16).

It is noteworthy that, the youth had gone to graze his cows at around 10 in the morning and was then spotted by the locals, hanging from a berry tree.

The family members got suspicious when the youth failed to return back home. They searched for him but in vain.

Locals spotted the body and immediately informed the family members. They rushed to the spot and to their utter dismay they found the youth hanging from the tree.

The Kharvelnagar police station has reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for a postmortem.

The family members of deceased Manoranjan have alleged murder. They have filed a complaint in this regard.

The scientific team has reached the spot and is conducting further investigation. Further details in this case is awaited.