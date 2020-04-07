Odisha govt tells people to wear masks outside homes

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday directed the people to wear any available form of masks while stepping out of their houses to fight the coronavirus.

In an order, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department said masks have been found to be extremely useful in controlling and containing Covid-19, which is believed to be spreading through droplets.

“The general public is directed to cover their mouth and nose with any available form of mask while stepping out of house for any purpose. A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth in at least two layers can also be used for the purpose, until further orders,” it said.

The district and municipal authorities have been directed to ensure prevention of crowding and use of any form of masks for people while stepping out of their houses.

“Disposable/single use masks should be properly disposed of by following due procedure prescribed by Health and Family Welfare Department. Cloth masks should be cleaned with soap/detergent/disinfectant and water and sun dried for at least 5 hours after every single use. Masks used by one person must not be used by any other person,” it said.

The order shall take effect from April 9.

Up to 12 noon on Monday, 1888 samples have been tested in Odisha. The number of positive cases stands at 39, while two of them have already been cured and discharged from hospital.