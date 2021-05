Lamtaput: Ganja worth as much as 1 Crore has been seized in Koraput district of Odisha on Tuesday morning.

The Machkund police during regular checking of vehicles caught a jackfruit-laden truck near Jalaput. The ganja was being transported to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

The police has also arrested three persons in this connection and is questioning them further to find details on the cannabis trade network.