Khordha: The Odisha police on Tuesday busted a gambling den near Ranipada village under Banpur police limits of Khordha district and arrested seven persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off , a team of Banapur Police conducted a raid and apprehended seven persons in this connection. They seized Rs 4410 cash, 4 motor-cycles and other gambling articles from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused persons no 145/21 u/s and 3 of Orissa Prevention of Gambling (OPG) Act.