Sambalpur: A massive fire broke out at bleaching powder godown at Bhalupali in Sambalpur district in the wee hours of the morning. No injury or casualty has been reported so far.

The incident occurred at 4 am in the morning.

On being informed, the fire tenders were pressed into service and with much difficulty they tried to douse the flames.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.