Odisha Fights Corona: 750 Doctors Appointed As Medical Officers

By WCE 3
cyclone yasi damage cost

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the appointment of 750 doctors as Medical Officers. They have been asked to join within 7 days.

A press release issued by the State Government, appointment letters have been sent to the newly appointed Medical Officers which they can use as a pass for travelling to the place of joining during lockdown/shutdown.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister and Health Minister Naba Kisore Das have congratulated the Medical Officers on their appointment.

The appointment of 750 doctors appointed as Medical Officers at a time when the entire State is grappling with covid pandemic can be considered as a step to strengthen the health sector.

You might also like
State

898 New Covid-19 Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar on June 3: Check details

State

Youth kidnapped in broad daylight in Odisha capital: Watch

State

Brown Sugar worth Rs 1 crore, Cash Seized In Odisha’s Cuttack, 3 Arrested

State

Want To Change Photo On Aadhar Card? Follow This Process

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.