Odisha Fights Corona: 750 Doctors Appointed As Medical Officers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the appointment of 750 doctors as Medical Officers. They have been asked to join within 7 days.

A press release issued by the State Government, appointment letters have been sent to the newly appointed Medical Officers which they can use as a pass for travelling to the place of joining during lockdown/shutdown.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister and Health Minister Naba Kisore Das have congratulated the Medical Officers on their appointment.

The appointment of 750 doctors appointed as Medical Officers at a time when the entire State is grappling with covid pandemic can be considered as a step to strengthen the health sector.