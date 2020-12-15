Famous Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar to reopen for devotees; Details here

Bhubaneswar: The famous Lord Lingaraj temple in the capital city of Odisha is going to reopen soon. The temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, was closed for devotees for the last few months in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions on devotees to offer prayers in Lingaraj Temple to be lifted in a phased manner from December 27

As per reports, Lord Lingaraj temple will be open from December 27, 2020. However, from December 27 to 31, only servitors of the said temple and their family members will be allowed to visit the temple.

On January 1 and 2, 2021 the temple will again remain shut for darshan. Again, from January 3 to 5, residents of Bhubaneswar will be allowed into the temple for darshan. Following this date, public can have a glimpse of the God from January 6, 2021 in this famous shrine.

Importantly, anybody who wants to visit the temple need to have a Covid 19 negative certificate. That means, only Covid 19 negative tested devotees will only be allowed to visit the temple.