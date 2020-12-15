lingaraj temple reopening

Famous Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar to reopen for devotees; Details here

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: The famous Lord Lingaraj temple in the capital city of Odisha is going to reopen soon. The temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, was closed for devotees for the last few months in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions on devotees to offer prayers in Lingaraj Temple to be lifted in a phased manner from December 27

As per reports, Lord Lingaraj temple will be open from December 27, 2020. However, from December 27 to 31, only servitors of the said temple and their family members will be allowed to visit the temple.

On January 1 and 2, 2021 the temple will again remain shut for darshan. Again, from January 3 to 5, residents of Bhubaneswar will be allowed into the temple for darshan. Following this date, public can have a glimpse of the God from January 6, 2021 in this famous shrine.

Importantly, anybody who wants to visit the temple need to have a Covid 19 negative certificate. That means, only Covid 19 negative tested devotees will only be allowed to visit the temple.

You might also like
Features

‘Village of black horses’ left in the lurch courtesy COVID-19

State

GST Fraud Notice Of Rs.110 Cr Served On Vegetable Vendor In Odisha

State

CM Announces Rs.289.42 Crore Package For MSMEs To Combat Covid Pandemic

State

Drop In Temperatures Likely In Odisha, Light Drizzle Expected In Few Districts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.