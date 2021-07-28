Odisha: Eminent writer Ramachandra Behera conferred with Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 28th Award Giving ceremony of Odisha Sahitya Akademi, eminent writer Dr. Ramachandra Behera was conferred with the Akademi’s highest honour Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman today. Odisha Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi handed over him the award along with a cheque of Rs5 lakh in a low key event at Sanskruti Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. President of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Dr. Hrushikesh Mallick presided over the meeting.

He was felicitated the prestigious award by the Odisha Sahitya Akademi for his contribution to Odia literature. Besides, Behera, 15 others were felicitated by the Akademi. They were given Rs 1 lakh cheque each.

The 15 others who were felicitated are Raseswari Mishra, Maheswara Mulia, Dr. Jiban Krushna Mohapatra, Smt Nirmalaprabha Nayak, Radhabinod Nayak, Dr Krupasindhu Nayak, Dr. Swarajya Laxmi Mishra, Baidhara Sahu, Dr.Digaraj Bramha, Babaji Charan Pattnaik, Girija Shankar Sharma, Soubhagini Mishra, Debendra Kumar Das, Ashok Kumar Patnaik and Dr. Rudra Narayan Prusty.

Last year noted Odia writer Binapani Mohanty had been conferred with Atibadi samman.

