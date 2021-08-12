Odisha DGP Abhay inaugurates new building of State Forensic Lab in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police DG Abhay on Thursday inaugurated a new building of the State forensic science laboratory in Rasulgarh of Bhubaneswar.

The forensic lab is equipped with state-of-the-art testing equipment and it will play a vital role in the forensics, informs police DG Abhay.

A total number of seven lie-detection tests, physics, cyber forensics, ballistics, Biology, serology, chemistry labs are there in the new building. DNA and cyber forensic labs will be formed soon, added DG.

Previously, blood samples and viscera were sent to outside states for testing in any criminal case and it was time-consuming. With the new lab, the police wouldn’t have to rely on other states.