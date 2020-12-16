Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and urged him to provide houses to the cyclone Fani affected families in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana (PMAY) .

In the letter to the Prime Minister, the CM stated that, “Odisha has identified, geo-tagged and Aadhaar seeded 7.87 lakh houses in 14 FANI affected districts. These beneficiaries may be brought into the permanent wait list of PMAY(G) and considered for sanction of PMAY(G) special houses. This will not only provide relief to the FANI affected families, but also ensure safe housing to rural families to withstand the natural calamities in the cyclone prone areas.”

The letter further stated that, “The State has identified 6.07 lakh eligible households, who have been left-out from the permanent wait list of PMAY(G) in 16 non-FANI affected districts”.

Union Rural Development Ministry may be advised to open window of Aawaas+ Mobile App to geo-tag these houses to accomplish the objective of “Safe housing for all”, urged Patnaik.