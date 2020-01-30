Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday paid homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary.

It was on this day in 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Nathuram Godse . The day is also observed as Martyrs Day.

In a Tweet, Odisha Chief Minister termed Mahtma Gandhi as epitome of peace and non-violence and said, ” May the immortal ideals of the Ahimsa icon and his sacrifices continue to guide us.”

Humble tributes to #MahatmaGandhi, the epitome of peace and non-violence on his death anniversary. May the immortal ideals of the Ahimsa icon and his sacrifices continue to guide us. Salute to all the martyrs who laid their lives for the country. #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/MYMVKfYtoh — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 30, 2020

A series of functions including , prayers, seminars, blood donation camps have been organized in many parts of Odisha on the occasion.