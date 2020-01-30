Mahatma-Gandhi

Odisha CM pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday  paid homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary.

It was on this day in 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Nathuram Godse . The day is also observed as Martyrs Day.

In a Tweet, Odisha Chief Minister termed Mahtma Gandhi as epitome of peace and non-violence and said, ” May the immortal ideals of the Ahimsa icon and his sacrifices continue to guide us.”

 

Mahatma Gandhi on the evening of January 30, 1948.

A series of functions including , prayers, seminars, blood donation camps have  been organized in many parts of Odisha on the occasion.

