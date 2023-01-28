Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone of the centre for judicial archives

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stones for the Centre for Judicial Archives and High Court Employees’ Residential Complex in Cuttack today.

Patnaik laid foundation stones in the presence of former Supreme Court Judge Justice Vineet Saran, Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidharan, other judges and senior officials.

In his address, the CM thanked Orissa High Court for this unique initiative and also appreciated the efforts of the Chief Justice and his team in realisation of this unique project.

Mentioning that the centre will be immensely beneficial to historians and legal luminaries, Patnaik said access to scholars and the public will stimulate academic activities. The research works and publication of academic journals will enhance awareness on Odisha’s judicial heritage, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the State government is always keen to support and strengthen the judicial and legal infrastructure in the State. He also added that the State government has allotted land for the centre, and will continue to provide all kinds of support for any such initiative.