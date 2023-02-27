Odisha CM Naveen on 2-day visit to Mumbai

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit Mumbai for two days from today, said reliable reports.

The CM is scheduled to attend the Odisha Investors Meet to be held in Mumbai at 3:30 pm on Monday (today).

Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to attend the 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards function will be held in Mumbai on February 27 at 7 pm.

He will return to Bhubaneswar tomorrow at 2 pm.