Odisha: Vigilance awareness week 2023 begins tomorrow, CM to administer integrity pledge to govt servants

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance Awareness Week in Odisha for this year is beginning from October 30 (tomorrow) and will continue till November 5, 2023. The theme of this year’s Vigilance awareness week is “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation.”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the State level function which will be organized by Odisha Vigilance on at Convention Centre in Lokseva Bhavan tomorrow and will administer integrity pledge (circulated by Central Vigilance Commission) to public servants working in the offices of Government and public sector undertakings as well as to the people of the State at 11 AM.

The programme will be aired live by I&PR Department, Odisha so that Lakhs of members of Self Help Groups, ASHA Workers, Anganwadi Workers and students throughout the State will be able to take oath. Simultaneously, Electronics & IT Department, Odisha will also connect all Collectorate and Block offices of Odisha through Video conferencing for Govt. functionaries to take the integrity pledge administered by the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary will be the guest of honour on the occasion. The best Vigilance Division, Vigilance Unit, Investigating Officer, Woman Investigating Officer and Public Prosecutor will also be awarded in the above function. The State Vigilance is coordinating observance of Vigilance Awareness Week all over the State in a befitting manner.

On this occasion, debate, quiz, cartoon, slogans, painting, rangoli & posters etc. competitions on anti-corruption theme amongst the school and college students are being organized in each district. The winners in the district level competition will be awarded in the district level function being organized by the respective Divisions/Units of Odisha Vigilance during observance of Vigilance Awareness Week2023.

In course of observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, public meetings will be held in each district head quarters involving the students, youth, academics, serving and retired Govt. officials, Self Help Groups, NGOs and the civil society, public and private sector, media and other members of the public in order to raise public awareness against the perils of corruption and to enlist the support of all the stakeholders in the anti-corruption campaign.

Banners and posters on the anticorruption theme will be displayed at prominent public places. Public rallies, walkathon and marathon etc. involving students and different sections of society will also be organised at different places to raise awareness among the people against corruption front and also as an expression of solidarity in the fight against corruption.

Besides, ‘Awareness Gram Sabhas’ will be organized in rural areas involving Self Help Groups and members of Gram Panchayats in order to raise the awareness among the people to fight corruption.

During the Awareness Week, Odisha Vigilance has planned extensive use of social media platforms, WhatsApp, email electronic and print media for generating anti-corruption awareness among the public. During the campaign period, bulk SMS featuring the Vigilance toll free number 1064 have been circulated among Crores of mobile users in the State, with a view to enhance the use of the said toll free number by the general public. The drive for online registration of complaints relating to corruption on the Vigilance website http://odishavigilance.gov.in has further been energized.

The fight against corruption is a long drawn process and needs concerted efforts on multiple fronts. Odisha Vigilance appeals to the people of the State to actively participate in the observance of the Vigilance Awareness Week and contribute to the cause of combating corruption and building a better society and corruption free Odisha.