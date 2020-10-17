prasanna acharya covid
File Photo

Odisha BJD MP Prasanna Acharya Tests Covid Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha ruling party MP Prasanna Acharya has tested Covid positive yesterday, revealed family sources.

The MP has been admitted to a private hospital in Bargarh district after being diagnosed with the deadly virus.

CM Naveen Patnaik has wished the MP a speedy recovery through a tweet from his official twitter handle.

It is noteworthy that Acharya had returned to Bhubaneswar from Delhi on Wednesday and went in for a test as he had a mild fever. Later the test was positive.

