Odisha BJD MP Prasanna Acharya Tests Covid Positive
Bhubaneswar: Odisha ruling party MP Prasanna Acharya has tested Covid positive yesterday, revealed family sources.
The MP has been admitted to a private hospital in Bargarh district after being diagnosed with the deadly virus.
CM Naveen Patnaik has wished the MP a speedy recovery through a tweet from his official twitter handle.
ରାଜ୍ୟସଭା ସାଂସଦ ଶ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରସନ୍ନ ଆଚାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କୋଭିଡ-୧୯ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜାଣିବାକୁ ପାଇଲି। ତାଙ୍କ ଆଶୁ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ ଏବଂ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି।
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 17, 2020
It is noteworthy that Acharya had returned to Bhubaneswar from Delhi on Wednesday and went in for a test as he had a mild fever. Later the test was positive.