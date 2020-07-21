Pic credit: Reuters (File Photo)

Odisha Announce Free Rice, Dal For Ration Card Holders For Five Months

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, Odisha government on Tuesday announced to provide free rice and dal to the ration card holders for the next five months.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after chairing a review meeting of Covid situation announced that the beneficiaries of State Food Security Scheme will get the free rice and dal.

Patnaik said that the ration card holders will be given the free rice and dal from the month of July to month of November.

Every beneficiary of the State Food Security Scheme will get five kgs of rice each, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that every family will also be given five kgs of dal every month for the next five months (July to November).

The decision has been taken to help the poor people to get their minimum food during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

