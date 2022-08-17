Odisha: Amid heavy rainfall warning School & Mass Education Dept asks for preparedness

Bhubaneswar: Amid heavy rainfall warning the School and Mass Education Department of Government of Odisha on Wednesday asked the DEOs, DPCs and BEOs to strictly adhere to a few preparedness measures. A letter in this regard was issued by the Department today.

A low pressure area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal around 19th August, 2022 and heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to be occurred over Odisha during 18th to 20th August. As this rainfall is likely to affect several districts of the State, the department asked for preparedness measure to be taken by the schools.

Accordingly, it was instructed that all school buildings of S & ME Department of affected district should be made available as per requirement of District Administration in case of exigency.

The headmaster of Schools may allow using MDM food grains, if necessary, by the District Administration which will be recouped from the SRC and may also allow the school building for the purpose of shelter and relief distribution as per requirement.

All DEOs, DPCs and BEOs should keep the official papers and documents safely to avoid any damages due to heavy rainfall.

The DEOs will act as Nodal officer in the District for S&ME Department related activities. They should coordinate and cooperate with District Administration for the purpose.

The DEOs, DPCs and BEOs will not leave Headquarters without the prior permission of the Collector and DM.