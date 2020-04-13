Bhubaneswar: Due to the lock down in Odisha due to the Covid-19 outbreak, many schools have decided to conduct online classes to finish up the syllabus and help students.

An embarrassing situation has been faced by a private English Medium school in Cuttack as someone hacked into the website of the school released a pornographic video during online classes.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the classes of class 12th students were going on. There was shock and surprise among the students and school authorities.

The school has lodged a complaint in the Chauliaganj police station. A case has been registered under Secs. 292 of IPC and Sec. 67 (A) of IT Act