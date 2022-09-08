‘Nothing Is Impossible’ conveys Odisha CM Naveen in a silent message

Bhubaneswar: The CM of Odisha was recently conferred with the Capital Foundation ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ in New Delhi. He was welcomed back to Odisha with much fanfare. The CM visited the gymnasium of Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar yesterday where he conveyed a silent message saying, ” Nothing Is Impossible “.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also felicitated the Odisha Juggernauts for emerging champions at the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League and scripting history. He presented a total cash award of Rs 2 crores to the team at a felicitation ceremony organised at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion the chief minister announced that Odisha Government will support towards excellence of Kho Kho and establish a stadium for Kho Kho and a High Performance Centre to develop the game.

It is noteworthy that on September 4, 2022 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had been conferred with Capital Foundation ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by former Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana.

The ruling party of Odisha Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had chalked out plans for a big show as the party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Capital Foundation. The party leaders, including the MPS, MLAs and Ministers, and workers felicitated Patnaik on his return to Odisha on September 6, 2022.