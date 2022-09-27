Abduction of newborn girl from SCB in Cuttack, couple detained

Cuttack: On Tuesday a couple was detained in connection with the theft of a newborn girl from the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Monday.

The alleged child lifter has been identified as Sweety Rout, a resident of Pratapnagari area in Cuttack city of Odisha. It is noteworthy that her husband and she were detained in the case when she went to the hospital to return the baby girl.

According to reports, Tofan Kumar Jena, the complainant, a resident of Chandanpur, Puri had admitted his wife Tilottama Biswal at the hospital on Thursday after his wife complained of labour pain. She gave birth to twin girls.

Today one of the babies was admitted in the ICU of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department in the hospital. The newly-born baby was suffering from jaundice.

” Today at 12 pm one of the new born girl baby was taken to the ICU for providing light as she was suffering from jaundice. When i went for admission and gave the pass to the security. He informed that the child was returned back and then it went missing” informed father Tofan Jena.

Following complaints, the SCB authorities are scanning the CCTV footage of the cameras.

The parents of the baby girl have registered a complaint regarding the whole incident at the SCB Medical police outpost. On being informed, the police have started an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, there have been many cases seen as newly-born children being stolen from the SCB Hospital premises. Now people should be aware of these baby abductors and stay alert.