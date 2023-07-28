Naba Das murder case: Gopal Das’ polygraph report reveals these shocking facts

Bhubaneswar: Suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Gopal Das murdered health minister Naba Das as he was afraid to lose his life from the latter, revealed the polygraph report.

Accused Gopal Das has revealed many important facts related to the murder of the health minister Naba Das during the polygraph test.

During the test, he mentioned a person identified as Manoj Bariya told him that Naba Das had been angry with him. “Manoj told him that Naba Das might be angry with him for stopping his vehicle and reprimanding his supporters. Fearing a threat to his life from Naba Das, he started planning to eliminate the health minister,” Gopal Das said during the polygraph test.

Gopal Das revealed that if he had not shot the Naba Das, then the latter would have killed him. Gopal also mentioned that he tried to kill the health minister twice before but failed.