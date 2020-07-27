Malkangiri PS sealed
Pic Credits: Indian Express

Model PS In Odisha’s Malkangiri Sealed As Staff Tests Covid19 Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: Malkangiri Model Police Station (PS) has been sealed for a week after an officer of the PS was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Initially the Police Station has been sealed for one week informed the district administration. The police station will be sanitized and the staff has been instructed not to visit the police station for a week added the administration.

The administrative work of the PS will however continue from the old building.

