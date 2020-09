Minor Fluctuations In Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar Today, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Petrol price in Bhubaneswar today was recorded at Rs 81.45/lt while diesel recorded Rs 76.71/lt in Bhubaneswar.

Petrol prices on Monday recorded Rs. 81.60/lt while diesel recorded Rs. 76.95/lt in Bhubaneswar.

It is important to note that diesel prices had soared above Rs. 80 during the past months. The fall in diesel rates bought a much needed respite among passenger and heavy vehicles.