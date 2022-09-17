Mayurbhanj: 1 dead, 3 critical due to lightning strike during football match

Mayurbhanj: 1 dead, 3 critical due to lightning strike during football match

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Baripada: In a tragic incident, 1 was killed and 3 were critically injured in a lightning strike during a football match at Rajabasa field in Laxmiposi here in Odisha today afternoon.

One Ashok Murmu, the deceased a resident of Salbani village and the other three unidentified persons were playing a football match along with others.

Suddenly, a bolt of lightning struck on the field, as a result, Ashok died on the spot and the other three were critically injured.

Soon, the injured persons were rushed to Baripada’s Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital (PRMMCH) for treatment in a critical condition. As per reports, their condition is said to be stable.
Further details are awaited.

It is to be noted here that on August 28 this year, At least five persons were killed in three separate lightning strike incidents in Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda districts.

A woman and her niece were killed after lightning struck them at Nimadiha village under Bahalda police station limits of Mayurbhanj district.

Likewise, the lightning strikes claimed the life of a cowherd when he had gone to graze his cattle at Barudihi village under Tiring police limits of the district.

You might also like
State

Odisha Covid 19 Recovery: 228 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

State

Odisha: Drug mafia lady don’s house demolished in Bhubaneswar

State

Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express derails in Bhadrak

State

Blow to Maoists! Over 700 supporters surrender before Odisha police

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.