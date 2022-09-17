Mayurbhanj: 1 dead, 3 critical due to lightning strike during football match

Baripada: In a tragic incident, 1 was killed and 3 were critically injured in a lightning strike during a football match at Rajabasa field in Laxmiposi here in Odisha today afternoon.

One Ashok Murmu, the deceased a resident of Salbani village and the other three unidentified persons were playing a football match along with others.

Suddenly, a bolt of lightning struck on the field, as a result, Ashok died on the spot and the other three were critically injured.

Soon, the injured persons were rushed to Baripada’s Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital (PRMMCH) for treatment in a critical condition. As per reports, their condition is said to be stable.

Further details are awaited.

It is to be noted here that on August 28 this year, At least five persons were killed in three separate lightning strike incidents in Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda districts.

A woman and her niece were killed after lightning struck them at Nimadiha village under Bahalda police station limits of Mayurbhanj district.

Likewise, the lightning strikes claimed the life of a cowherd when he had gone to graze his cattle at Barudihi village under Tiring police limits of the district.