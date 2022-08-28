5 killed in separate lightning strike incidents in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least five persons were killed in three separate lightning strike incidents in Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda districts of Odisha.

In the first incident, a woman and her niece were killed after lightning struck them at Nimadiha village under Bahalda police station limits of Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased persons who have been identified as aunty and niece took shelter under a tree following rainfall while they had gone to bathe in a pond. In the meantime, lightning struck them killing the duo on the spot.

Likewise, the lightning strikes claimed the life of a cowherd when he had gone to graze his cattle at Barudihi village under Tiring police limits of the district.

Similarly, a woman and her son were killed due to lightning strike at Basupali village of Jharsuguda district. Another resident of the same village also sustained injuries after being struck by the lightning.