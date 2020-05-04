Jajpur: A man was apprehended and sent to quarantine centre after he allegedly escaped from a CIVID-19 containment zone and opened his shop here in Odisha on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sagar Das of Birajapur village, six km away from the district headquarter town here. Birajapur Panchyat has been declared as containment zone after a person of the region was tested positive for COVID-19.

The District administration has imposed restriction to entry and exit of any person to Birajapur panchayat to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, Das escaped from the containment zone and opened his bike repair shop, namely Maa Mangala Work Shop, at Jodikua chhak here this morning.

On being informed, Jajpur police reached the spot and apprehended Das. The police called an ambulance and sent Das to the Panchayat quarantine centre at Birajapur.

Meanwhile, Jajpur Municipality has sanitised the shop.

“A case has been registered against Das at Jajpur Town Police Station for violating the regulations of containment zone,” said Jajpur Town Police IIC Ashis Kumar Sahu.